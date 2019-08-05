Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Rising artist Vedder Gabriel chatted with Digital Journal about singing with country group Rascal Flatts, as well as his band Too Loud and being a musician in the digital age. On his plans for the future, he said, "I started a band with my friends Reno, Andrew, and Joey from School of Rock. Our name is Too Loud. Performing live is my favorite thing in the world to do so I’m excited for everyone to hear our music live and get in the studio to record new music soon. Regarding his motivations to perform, he said, "No matter how bad or good my day is music is always there. I recently lost my grandmother, Virginia, and music and my music family kept me strong." On being an artist in this digital age, he said, "It's amazing that I can connect with people all over the world including my heroes with just passion and a smartphone. I can record a Rascal Flatts cover on Wednesday and sing with them on Saturday. Music always finds a way to connect us when we need it most." For his fans and supporters, he said, "I am so grateful to have connected with so many different people all over the world. I am just a big of a fan of them as they are of me." "My friend Christian Benner told me, 'follower counts don't matter.' He's right. It's not the 5,000 followers it's the five to 10 people who always comment and share my posts that really give me strength," he said. To learn more about Vedder Gabriel, follow him on A few days ago, he performed live with Rascal Flatts in front of 20,000 fans, where they sang "Life is a Highway" together. "Nothing in this world can compare to performing for 20,000 people during a thunderstorm with musical legends Gary, Joe, and Jay. I can't stop smiling even today," he said.On his plans for the future, he said, "I started a band with my friends Reno, Andrew, and Joey from School of Rock. Our name is Too Loud. Performing live is my favorite thing in the world to do so I’m excited for everyone to hear our music live and get in the studio to record new music soon.Regarding his motivations to perform, he said, "No matter how bad or good my day is music is always there. I recently lost my grandmother, Virginia, and music and my music family kept me strong."On being an artist in this digital age, he said, "It's amazing that I can connect with people all over the world including my heroes with just passion and a smartphone. I can record a Rascal Flatts cover on Wednesday and sing with them on Saturday. Music always finds a way to connect us when we need it most."For his fans and supporters, he said, "I am so grateful to have connected with so many different people all over the world. I am just a big of a fan of them as they are of me.""My friend Christian Benner told me, 'follower counts don't matter.' He's right. It's not the 5,000 followers it's the five to 10 people who always comment and share my posts that really give me strength," he said.To learn more about Vedder Gabriel, follow him on Instagram and his official Facebook page , as well as his band page Too Loud More about Vedder Gabriel, Rascal flatts, Too loud, Band, Digital Age Vedder Gabriel Rascal flatts Too loud Band Digital Age