Trisha Yearwood announces 'Every Girl On Tour' headlining tour

On June 14, country star Trisha Yearwood announced that she will be going on a solo tour, the "Every Girl On Tour" headlining tour.
This solo tour will kick off on October 3 at the Schermerhorn Symphony Center in Nashville, Tennessee, where she will be playing three shows, and it will wrap up on December 8 at Artis—Naples in Naples, Florida. It will include a tour stop at Town Hall in New York City on November 21, 2019.
On June 6, she released her empowering "Every Girl in This Town" single, via Gwendolyn Records, which garnered a favorable review from Digital Journal.
The country songstress expressed her excitement to embark on a solo tour for the first time in five years. She has been "overwhelmed" by the positive feedback of "Every Girl in This Town." "As enthusiastic as folks are about my new music and the upcoming tour, I don't think there is anyone more excited than me," Yearwood said, in a press statement.
To learn more about country queen Trisha Yearwood, her latest single and her tour dates, check out her official website and her Facebook page.