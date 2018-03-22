Special By By Markos Papadatos 2 hours ago in Music Up-and-coming country artist Travis Denning chatted with Digital Journal about his new single "David Ashley Parker From Powder Springs." Denning continued, "Every relates to it either on a primary source level, or they knew someone who had the hook-up." On his plans for the future, Denning said, "Right now, I am on the road with Justin Moore. We are going to finish that up in April, and we are burning up the radio tour. The promo tour has been awesome. We will be working that single, and trying to get it up the charts." He is thrilled to sign with Mercury Nashville, since his dream label was to someday be a part of the Universal Music Nashville family. "You look at the roster, and the legacy that has come through that label, and its unparalleled," he said. "It was a good, natural process." Denning listed country queen Lee Ann Womack as his dream female duet choice. "Lee Ann Womack is my favorite female voice in country music ever. There is something about her phrasing and her nuances. It speaks to my soul," he said. Digital transformation of country music On the impact of technology on the country music business, he said, "Technology is only the best thing for music. It outruns legislation, and that's okay. Things are working in the favor for songwriters, publishers and producers for them to get their fair share. We are in the best place possible thanks to technology. Now more than ever, people are listening to music, because it is readily available, which can only help folks like me in the long-run. There is no greater feeling for me than hearing my song on the radio. That is still unbelievable." Denning is an avid user of technology, especially when it comes to such social networks as Instagram and Twitter. "I love them," he admitted. "I love Twitter since it is a one-on-one connection with the fans." To learn more about rising country artist Travis Denning, check out his Read More: Digital Journal reviewed Travis Denning's breakthrough On the origin of the single, he said, "Honestly, the whole idea is totally true. That was my fake ID. A buddy of mine called me and he said: 'I was out last night and found this ID at a bar,' and he gave me that ID. That's how I got it. At that time in my life, I was playing cover band shows and in honky tonks, and I was starting to write songs. I always wanted to tell that story. When I reminisced about it, I knew it was the perfect song to write with Jessi Alexander and Jon Randall. It was a great circle to write about. We wrote it in August of 2016."Denning continued, "Every relates to it either on a primary source level, or they knew someone who had the hook-up."On his plans for the future, Denning said, "Right now, I am on the road with Justin Moore. We are going to finish that up in April, and we are burning up the radio tour. The promo tour has been awesome. We will be working that single, and trying to get it up the charts."He is thrilled to sign with Mercury Nashville, since his dream label was to someday be a part of the Universal Music Nashville family. "You look at the roster, and the legacy that has come through that label, and its unparalleled," he said. "It was a good, natural process."Denning listed country queen Lee Ann Womack as his dream female duet choice. "Lee Ann Womack is my favorite female voice in country music ever. There is something about her phrasing and her nuances. It speaks to my soul," he said.On the impact of technology on the country music business, he said, "Technology is only the best thing for music. It outruns legislation, and that's okay. Things are working in the favor for songwriters, publishers and producers for them to get their fair share. We are in the best place possible thanks to technology. Now more than ever, people are listening to music, because it is readily available, which can only help folks like me in the long-run. There is no greater feeling for me than hearing my song on the radio. That is still unbelievable."Denning is an avid user of technology, especially when it comes to such social networks as Instagram and Twitter. "I love them," he admitted. "I love Twitter since it is a one-on-one connection with the fans."To learn more about rising country artist Travis Denning, check out his official Facebook page : Digital Journal reviewed Travis Denning's breakthrough radio single More about Travis Denning, David Ashley Parker From Powder Springs, Country, lee ann womack Travis Denning David Ashley Parker ... Country lee ann womack