Todd Snider to release 'East Nashville Skyline' album on vinyl

By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Singer-songwriter Todd Snider will be releasing the vinyl edition of his "East Nashville Skyline" album, which is the most popular CD of his career. Snider noted his excitement upon hearing that his East Nashville Skyline album has surpassed Garth Brooks' Dark Side of the Moon album, thus becoming the No. 1 selling album of all time in any genre. "It still sounds crazy when I say it," he admitted. "I am humbled." He made his sixth studio album straight out of rehab and went on to create 12 songs that helped him gain a dedicated cult following for over a decade. Peter Cooper of the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum acknowledged the cultural and musical impact of Snider's East Nashville Skyline album. "That was the first time most people outside of this area ever heard of East Nashville," Cooper said, prior to adding that the album embodied the "spirit, grit, and artistry of East Nashville." Snider was influenced musically by such diverse artists as Jerry Jeff Walker, Kris Kristofferson, John Prine, and Woody Guthrie. His live concerts are a combination of sharp songwriting, distinguished musicianship and sincere storytelling for a unique night of modern folk music. The vinyl edition is available for pre-order by clicking here. It will be available on vinyl on November 15. The album was originally released in 2004, and now this vinyl release will coincide with its 15-year anniversary; moreover, the vinyl edition will include a digital download card, so it can satisfy fans of digital and analog music. To learn more about singer-songwriter Todd Snider and his music, check out his official website and Facebook page.