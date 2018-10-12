Special By By Markos Papadatos 2 hours ago in Music Grammy-winning Christian star TobyMac chatted with Digital Journal about his new studio album, "The Elements," which was released on October 12. At the moment, TobyMac listed "Scars" as his favorite song on the collection. "'Scars' is deeply personal and for me, it is about my son. He is 20 years old and he left home and he is doing his own thing now. It's also about watching him go through tough times and get cut and bruised. Watching people you love go through hard things is tough, and I want people to know that they are not alone," he said. TobyMac's headlining "Hits Deep Tour" will kick off in 2019. He will be joined by such acclaimed artists as Jeremy Camp, Jordan Feliz, Ryan Stevenson, We are Messengers and Aaron Cole. "I am looking forward to this tour," he said. "Jeremy and I toured nine years ago together, and it has been a while." The acclaimed Christian star listed Lauren Daigle as his dream female collaboration choice in music. "Who can't say, Lauren Daigle. Her voice is incredible," he said. TobyMac defined the word success as being there for the people that he loves. "Professionally, I want to pour everything I have in something. As far as my life goes, it is about being there for the people that I love," he said. Digital transformation of the music industry On the impact of technology on the music business, TobyMac said, "It is really interesting. It is kind of refreshing. I am not sure what success is anymore. I'm not looking at charts anymore. I am just letting people know that my record is available to everybody. You can stream it and enjoy the music. I have always wanted my music to be available to everyone. I never thought that my music should be for just a certain segment of an audience." TobyMac noted that vinyl is coming back, and he is sitting at the record label looking at boxes of vinyl. "It is amazing. I think vinyl is an interesting thing," he said. "I like to enjoy the music the way it used to be enjoyed. There is something about vinyl that sets a mood when you put a record on and drop a needle on it, and hear the scratch and the song starts." For his fans, he encouraged them to experience this whole album and listen to it from start to finish. "Don't just stream a song at a time. Let this album take you on a journey. I have learned so much over these years making music, as a person, as a dad, as a husband, and as a friend," he said. The Elements is available on To learn more about The singer-songwriter acknowledged that The Elements is his personal favorite album to date. "I really worked for about a year and a half on it. I had 30 to 40 songs, and I picked 11 concepts that I couldn't let go of. I am so passionate about these concepts, and I would chase those concepts as far as I had to, to make a great song out of it," he said.At the moment, TobyMac listed "Scars" as his favorite song on the collection. "'Scars' is deeply personal and for me, it is about my son. He is 20 years old and he left home and he is doing his own thing now. It's also about watching him go through tough times and get cut and bruised. Watching people you love go through hard things is tough, and I want people to know that they are not alone," he said.TobyMac's headlining "Hits Deep Tour" will kick off in 2019. He will be joined by such acclaimed artists as Jeremy Camp, Jordan Feliz, Ryan Stevenson, We are Messengers and Aaron Cole. "I am looking forward to this tour," he said. "Jeremy and I toured nine years ago together, and it has been a while."The acclaimed Christian star listed Lauren Daigle as his dream female collaboration choice in music. "Who can't say, Lauren Daigle. Her voice is incredible," he said.TobyMac defined the word success as being there for the people that he loves. "Professionally, I want to pour everything I have in something. As far as my life goes, it is about being there for the people that I love," he said.On the impact of technology on the music business, TobyMac said, "It is really interesting. It is kind of refreshing. I am not sure what success is anymore. I'm not looking at charts anymore. I am just letting people know that my record is available to everybody. You can stream it and enjoy the music. I have always wanted my music to be available to everyone. I never thought that my music should be for just a certain segment of an audience."TobyMac noted that vinyl is coming back, and he is sitting at the record label looking at boxes of vinyl. "It is amazing. I think vinyl is an interesting thing," he said. "I like to enjoy the music the way it used to be enjoyed. There is something about vinyl that sets a mood when you put a record on and drop a needle on it, and hear the scratch and the song starts."For his fans, he encouraged them to experience this whole album and listen to it from start to finish. "Don't just stream a song at a time. Let this album take you on a journey. I have learned so much over these years making music, as a person, as a dad, as a husband, and as a friend," he said.The Elements is available on iTunes To learn more about TobyMac and his new album The Elements, check out his official website More about tobymac, the elements, Christian, Album tobymac the elements Christian Album