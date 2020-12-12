Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Rock queen Tina Turner opens up about how she found joy again in her inspirational new book "Happiness Becomes You: A Guide to Changing Your Life for Good." The book was released on December 1. "The most valuable help comes from within, and peace comes when individuals work on becoming their better selves," she said. Happiness Becomes You is a very personal memoir that she wanted to put out for a long time, which underscores such values as hope, faith, and contentment. She hopes to share the principles in her life that brought her joy beyond her biggest dreams, in an effort to help others find happiness in their lives too. She feels that this book will be relevant and relatable to her readers especially during the COVID-19 pandemic and that it will serve as a light for anybody that is feeling down. Creating this memoir was a cathartic process for the iconic songstress, which was gratifying, joyful and it truly gave her a sense of purpose. She also opened up about practicing Buddhism, which included chanting "nam-myoho-renge-kyo" (which means devotion to the Mystic Law of the Lotus Sutra, glory to the Dharma of the Lotus Sutra) and studying Buddhist principles. Chanting is the way that she has started her mornings in the last 50 years. She described chanting as a way of "removing obstacles." "Give me the strength and the knowledge to go forward and pass this time in my life." "I also moved onto getting to that place inside of me, that helps me make the right decisions," she said. "It helps me live a more peaceful and happy life." Although Turner enjoys retired life, she hopes people keep dreaming, keep growing, and never give up on themselves and their aspirations. For her fans and readers, the musical pioneer revealed her greatest untold lesson in life, as well as her "deepest realizations," as well as her "beloved ancient rituals" to help people recharge their souls. She hopes this book will serve as an inspiration to give people tools that will help foster increased joy and harmony in their lives. Her illustrious career in the entertainment business has spanned in excess of 60 years. She has won multiple accolades and awards, including eight Grammy Awards. Her smash hit singles include "What's Love Got to Do with It," "Private Dancer," "Typical Male," "The Best," "I Don't Wanna Fight," as well as "Proud Mary" with Ike Turner. She is of the most popular entertainers in the globe and she has sold more concert tickets than any other solo music performer in history. She lives with her husband, Erwin Bach, in Zurich, Switzerland. 