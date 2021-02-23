Email
article imageTina Turner nominated for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

By Markos Papadatos     47 mins ago in Music
Tina Turner has been nominated as a solo artist for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame's Class of 2021. Digital Journal has the scoop.
Affectionately known as the "Queen of Rock and Roll," Turner worked hard to reimagine the role of an African American woman in rock and roll, one not relegated to the edges.
Turner is one of seven female acts on the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame ballot this year. She is nominated alongside The Go-Go's, Dionne Warwick, Mary J. Blige, Carole King, Chaka Khan, and Kate Bush. From these nominees, Turner and King are prior inductees, where they were previously inducted with their ex-husbands, Ike Turner and Gerry Goffin respectively.
"It's an honour to be nominated for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame alongside such illustrious company," Turner exclaimed in a post on social media.
More about Tina Turner, Rock and roll hall of fame, Solo, carole king, Book
 
