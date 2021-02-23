Affectionately known as the "Queen of Rock and Roll," Turner worked hard to reimagine the role of an African American woman in rock and roll, one not relegated to the edges.
Turner
is one of seven female acts on the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame ballot this year. She is nominated alongside The Go-Go's, Dionne Warwick, Mary J. Blige, Carole King, Chaka Khan, and Kate Bush. From these nominees, Turner and King are prior inductees, where they were previously inducted with their ex-husbands, Ike Turner and Gerry Goffin respectively.
"It's an honour to be nominated for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame alongside such illustrious company," Turner exclaimed in a post on social media.