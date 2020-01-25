Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Grammy award-winning R&B and disco star Thelma Houston chatted with Digital Journal about her upcoming shows and her new songs "Turn Your World Around" with Bimbo Jones, and "Bobby, Don't You Think They Know" with Morrissey. A Motown queen, Houston collaborated with Morrissey on "Bobby, Don't You Think They Know." "It was interesting and fun working in the studio," he said. "I enjoy performing very much. The performance part of my job is what I enjoy the most. When I perform, I like to do all kinds of music and I try to incorporate that in my show. For me, to do one kind of thing all the time is boring. Morrissey heard the song and a few years later, he asked me to do this song on his album. It was very easy to work with Morrissey in the studio," she said. She will be performing her "Motown Experience" show at Sam's Town Live Showroom in Las Vegas, Nevada, on April 25. "I am very excited," she said. "Las Vegas is always fun," she admitted. On May 8 and 9, she will be doing her Motown hits at Disney's Epcot in Orlando, Florida. She will perform three shows a day between 5 p.m. and 10 p.m. This is part of the Garden Rocks Concert series and the 2020 International Flower and Garden Festival. "That will be my first time doing Disney's Epcot. That should be fun," she said. In 1977, Houston took home the Grammy Award for "Best Female R&B Vocal Performance" for her No. 1 single "Don't Leave Me This Way." "That felt great, even though I wasn't there at the ceremony. I was at home and somebody called me to tell me the news," she said. "To see the song do what it did and for it to win a Grammy Award was very exciting." On being an artist in the digital age, she said, "It feels very different. I am adjusting to it because you have to, otherwise you become a dinosaur. It can help you release your music without a record label, but you need to be very savvy with social media in order to get your song out and noticed." She is happy about the resurgence of vinyl lately. "Vinyl is great. People enjoy reading liner notes and holding it," she said. On the key to longevity in the entertainment business, she said, "If you love what you are doing, you are going to continue to do it, and it won't feel like work." Houston defined the word success as "being able to have a career for 50 years." "I loved singing, people seem to enjoy it and that's what I always wanted to do," she said. For her supporters, she concluded, "Thank you. If you don't have supporters, you don't have a career. Our career is about people liking our performance and people coming to see us. 