On October 9, it was announced that The Zombies received their fourth career nomination for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.
The English rock group was previously nominated for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame's Classes of 2014, 2017 and 2018. The original band members Rod Argent, Paul Atkinson, Colin Blunstone, Hugh Grundy and Chris White have been eligible for induction since 1989.
The Zombies were known for their lush melodies, catchy arrangements, and their adventurous lyrics, as indicated by their bio on the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame official website. They were also able to fuse jazz and classical piano with psychedelic elements. Rolling Stone Magazine listed their seminal album, Odessey and Oracle, as one of the "500 Greatest Albums of All Time"; moreover, they have been praised as one of the best psychedelic rock bands of the 20th century.
The band scored hit singles in the United Kingdom and the United States in the '60s. Their music catalog included such standards as "Tell Her No," "Time of the Season," and "She's Not There."
For this year's Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction, fans are also able to vote. They can cast their vote on the official Rock and Roll Hall of Fame website by clicking here.
To learn more about the iconic English rock group The Zombies, check out their official website.
Read More: Last year, Digital Journal chatted with Colin Blunstone and Chris White of The Zombies.