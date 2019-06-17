The Who to return to Madison Square Garden for headlining show

New York
-
Iconic rock group The Who announced that they will be returning to the "World's Most Famous Arena" Madison Square Garden on September 1.
This concert will follow their sold-out show on May 13 at Madison Square Garden, which earned a favorable review from Digital Journal.
Aside from Roger Daltrey on lead vocals and songwriter Pete Townshend on lead guitar, the acclaimed rock band The Who is made up of guitarist and background vocalist Simon Townshend, Loren Gold on the keyboard, Jon Button on bass and Zak Starkey on the drums.
On September 15, The Who will be headlining the Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh on Long Island.
To learn more about The Who, their music and their tour dates, check out their official website.
Read More: Roger Daltrey of The Who chatted with Digital Journal in April of 2018 at the We Are Family Foundation (WAFF) GALA at the Hammerstein Ballroom in New York.