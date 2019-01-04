Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Three-time Emmy winners The Texas Tenors chatted with Digital Journal about their new album "A Collection of Broadway and American Classics" and "America's Got Talent: The Champions." The also spoke about the impact of technology on the music business. The band members listed the following songs "Climb Every Mountain," "I Dreamed A Dream" and "Somewhere" from West Side Story. They acknowledged that they love the Les Misérables medley. The acclaimed vocal group shared that they are stoked about "America's Got Talent: The Champions," which will premiere on Monday, January 7. "We are in the Top 50 in the world, and it is a dream come true to be recognized by that show," Collins said. Digital transformation of the music business On the impact of technology on the music business, Hagen said, "iTunes and Spotify have changed the way that artists are able to sell their music. The whole model has changed since people don't buy that many CDs anymore like they used to. We are fortunate that we have a demographic that buys CDs. At the same time, technology has made it easier to expose your music to a larger demographic." They also spoke highly about the passage of the Music Modernization Act. "The right people are now getting compensated. It has been a long time coming," Collins said. "It is important for all songwriters and musicians to be appreciated for their work," Fisher added. Fisher listed Katherine Jenkins as his dream female duet choice in music, while Hagen and Collins mentioned Idina Menzel, Dolly Parton, Ariana Grande, and Celine Dion as their picks. Collins concluded, "We produce our records, and every song comes from us. John arranges all of our vocals, and we do all the packaging. The recording making process is very personal to us. That definitely makes a difference to people when they come to the show, and when they buy the music since they know it comes from our hearts." To learn more about Emmy award-winning vocal group The Texas Tenors, check out their The Three Tenors is comprised of Marcus Collins, John Hagen, and JC Fisher. They revealed that they are so excited about their new album, A Collection of Broadway and American Classics. "It has been released already, and it will be released nationally in a couple of weeks," Collins said. "It reached No. 1 on the Classical charts, and that was released at our concerts and through our fan club. The fans were really excited about it."The band members listed the following songs "Climb Every Mountain," "I Dreamed A Dream" and "Somewhere" from West Side Story. They acknowledged that they love the Les Misérables medley.The acclaimed vocal group shared that they are stoked about "America's Got Talent: The Champions," which will premiere on Monday, January 7. "We are in the Top 50 in the world, and it is a dream come true to be recognized by that show," Collins said.On the impact of technology on the music business, Hagen said, "iTunes and Spotify have changed the way that artists are able to sell their music. The whole model has changed since people don't buy that many CDs anymore like they used to. We are fortunate that we have a demographic that buys CDs. At the same time, technology has made it easier to expose your music to a larger demographic."They also spoke highly about the passage of the Music Modernization Act. "The right people are now getting compensated. It has been a long time coming," Collins said. "It is important for all songwriters and musicians to be appreciated for their work," Fisher added.Fisher listed Katherine Jenkins as his dream female duet choice in music, while Hagen and Collins mentioned Idina Menzel, Dolly Parton, Ariana Grande, and Celine Dion as their picks.Collins concluded, "We produce our records, and every song comes from us. John arranges all of our vocals, and we do all the packaging. The recording making process is very personal to us. That definitely makes a difference to people when they come to the show, and when they buy the music since they know it comes from our hearts."To learn more about Emmy award-winning vocal group The Texas Tenors, check out their official website More about The Texas Tenors, America's Got Talent, the champions, Album, Technology The Texas Tenors America s Got Talent the champions Album Technology digital transformati...