Special By By Markos Papadatos 10 hours ago in Music New York City - Ruth Pointer of the beloved group The Pointer Sisters chatted with Digital Journal about their concert tomorrow, December 30, at the B.B. King Blues Club in New York City. On her plans for 2018, the veteran songstress said, "Each year I just try to be a better person, and hopefully, let go of some things that weren't worth my time, and hopefully, pick up some things that might enhance my life." Regarding the key to longevity in the music industry, she said, "It's the love of the music. I really love music. It changes the chemistry of my body. When it's time for me to go to work, music is like medicine for me. It's really magical. As long as I can do it, I am going to do it." Throughout her respected career in the music industry with The Pointer Sisters, she has won three Grammy awards, and they earned a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 1994. "The Grammys were not bad," she said, graciously. She listed "I'm so Excited" as her personal favorite song of hers. "We have some fun songs," she admitted. "It's just a good run," she added. In 2005, The Pointer Sisters were inducted into the coveted Vocal Group Hall of Fame. "Isn't that nice? That was unexpected. I had no idea that was going to happen. That was very nice," she said. On the impact of technology in the music scene, Pointer said, "I think technology is amazing. It really is amazing. Things we used to do, bands today, don't have to do. You push a button and it will just repeat for you. You don't have to travel and take a band on the road with you, since you have it on the computer. It's great! I miss the musicians though. I always love the live band since I get the energy from human beings." For aspiring singers, Pointer's advice is as follows: "They need to be ready to work! People take a look at what we do, and they assume the wrong thing. They think we just party all the time, and have a lot of fun, and get paid a lot of money. It's so much more than that. The hard work goes behind the scenes, getting prepared, make-up and traveling. The travel is the worst part of it. Back in the day, the travel used to be fun." Ruth Pointer defined the word success simply as "happiness." "If you're happy, I think you are successful. It doesn't have to mean a bit amount of monetary things. If you are open to learning new things, that to me is success," she said. To learn more about acclaimed group The Pointer Sisters, check out their "I am excited," she said, about performing at the iconic B.B. King Blues Club in Manhattan. "I've heard a lot about this place! I'm looking forward to it. Ruth Pointer defined the word success simply as "happiness." "If you're happy, I think you are successful. It doesn't have to mean a bit amount of monetary things. If you are open to learning new things, that to me is success," she said.