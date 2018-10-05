It was nominated in 2017 and 2018
, and it won the "Best of Long Island" award for "Best Concert Venue" in 2016. The venue is known for its concerts, comedy shows, boxing events, fundraisers, as well as for hosting other special occasions.
Myles Kennedy
supplied publicity photo
On October 9, The Paramount will feature a performance from Slash, Myles Kennedy and The Conspirators as part of the "Living the Dream
" Tour.
Jim Breuer at The Paramount
Wayne Herrschaft
On October 13, acclaimed Long Island comedian Jim Breuer
will be returning to the venue as part of his comedic residency.
Billy Joel and Big Shot
Courtesy of Wayne Herrschaft
On November 2, the Billy Joel tribute band Big Shot, fronted by Long Island singer-songwriter Mike DelGuidice
, will be playing "A Benefit Concert for Veterans
."
Speaking of The Paramount, the venue is Big Shot's Suffolk County residency.
