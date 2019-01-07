Email
article imageThe Paramount ranks as the No. 5 Club Venue in the World for 2018 Special

By Markos Papadatos     48 mins ago in Music
Huntington - The Paramount in Huntington on Long Island has a major reason to celebrate. It ranked as the 5th concert venue worldwide in 2018.
This marks the second consecutive year that The Paramount achieved this milestone, based on year-end ticket sales, as compiled by Pollstar Magazine.
Last year alone, The Paramount had ticket sales in excess of 178,000, and it hosted over 170 events. The venue and its staff extended their appreciation to everybody for supporting it, as well as the "hardest working staff in rock and roll."
Brian Doyle, the co-owner of The Paramount, noted that after seven years, The Paramount has proven itself as a "top destination" for the greatest entertainers. Doyle shared that they will continue to push the envelope this year, as they work to provide the Long Island audience the funniest comedy shows, as well as the most "memorable live experiences" possible.
Another major milestone for The Paramount in 2018 was the sale of its one-millionth ticket, as well as its one-thousandth live show, ever since it opened its doors in November of 2011.
In 2017, 2018 and 2019, The Paramount scored nominations for "Best Concert Venue" in the annual "Best of Long Island" competition, an honor that it previously won in 2016 and in 2014.
To learn more about The Paramount in Huntington on Long Island, check out its official website, and its Facebook page.
More about the paramount, Venue, pollstar, Magazine, Club
 
