The Notorious B.I.G. will be joining such Class of 2020 inductees as the late Whitney Houston
, Nine Inch Nails
, Depeche Mode, The Doobie Brothers and British rock group T.Rex.
This marked the rapper's first nod in his first year of eligibility. The Notorious B.I.G.
released two of the most seminal albums in the history of hip hop music, Ready to Die
(1994), and Life After Death
(1997). He passed away on March 9, 1997, in Los Angeles, California, from a gunshot wound at the age of 24.
With the success of Life After Death
, The Notorious B.I.G. become the first artist to earn multiple No. 1 singles after his death thanks to songs such as "Hypnotize," featuring Pamela Long, and "Mo Money Mo Problems," his collaboration with Mase and Puff Daddy.
A Brooklyn-born rapper, Christopher Wallace took on the identities of The Notorious B.I.G. and Biggie Smalls. He was very influential as rap and hip-hop music became popular in the '90s. He was known for such hit singles as "Juicy" and "Big Poppa."
This year's Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony will take place on May 2 at the Public Auditorium in Cleveland, Ohio.