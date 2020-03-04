The Monkees to release live album 'The Mike & Micky Show Live'

Email
article imageThe Monkees to release live album 'The Mike & Micky Show Live'

Listen
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Music
Fans of the iconic pop-rock group The Monkees are in for a real treat. On April 3, they will be releasing "The Mike & Micky Show Live" album.
This live collection by Micky Dolenz and Michael Nesmith will be available in CD and digital copies, and it will be comprised of 24 tracks, which will span the entire Monkees catalog (in their 50-year musical career).
On February 23, as Digital Journal reported, he performed a solo concert at My Father's Place in Roslyn on Long Island, which was well-received; moreover, Dolenz sang several Monkees classics in his set.
In April of 2020, Dolenz and Nesmith will be touring and their show is called "An Evening with The Monkees."
To learn more about The Monkees, check out their official website.
The Monkees
The Monkees
Photo Courtesy of The Monkees, supplied by The Paramount Marketing Department
More about The Monkees, Live, Album, Micky Dolenz
 
