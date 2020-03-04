The Monkees to release live album 'The Mike & Micky Show Live'

This live collection by Micky Dolenz
and Michael Nesmith will be available in CD and digital copies, and it will be comprised of 24 tracks, which will span the entire Monkees catalog (in their 50-year musical career).
On February 23, as Digital Journal reported
, he performed a solo concert at My Father's Place in Roslyn on Long Island, which was well-received; moreover, Dolenz
sang several Monkees classics in his set.
In April of 2020, Dolenz
and Nesmith will be touring and their show is called "An Evening with The Monkees
."
Photo Courtesy of The Monkees, supplied by The Paramount Marketing Department