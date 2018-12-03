The Journey Home Project helps U.S. veterans battling cancer

Email
article imageThe Journey Home Project helps U.S. veterans battling cancer

By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Music
Nashville - In November of 2018, Charlie Daniels' The Journey Home Project donated $50,000 to the Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center in Nashville, Tennessee.
This donation helps U.S. military veterans that are battling cancer, and its purpose to help establish The Journey Home Project's CAR-T Cell Therapy Fund, which will provide leading care for the veterans via the engineering and navigation of CAR-T cell therapy.
For more information on the Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center in Nashville, check out its homepage.
Country Music Hall of Famer Charlie Daniels, who is a co-founder of The Journey Home Project, acknowledged that health care for our veterans is a very "pressing issue." Daniels shared that he is excited about new approaches in the treatment of cancer thanks to the advances of the CAR-T cell Therapy Fund.
Daniels' manager, David Corlew, is also a co-founder of The Journey Home Project. Corlew noted that he worked with the Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center for quite a number of years, and he shared his excitement of The Journey Home Project becoming a part of a "wonderful program" to assist U.S. veterans.
To learn more about The Journey Home Project, visit its official website.
More about The Journey Home Project, Veterans, Cancer, Charlie daniels
 
