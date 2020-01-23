The Doobie Brothers
will be joining such diverse musical acts, which were selected for induction: Whitney Houston, The Notorious B.I.G., T. Rex, Depeche Mode, and Nine Inch Nails. The Doobie Brothers were eligible for a nod since 1996 and marked their first career nod for the Rock Hall.
Particularly impressive about The Doobie Brothers is that they were the sole band that reached the Top 5 in the online fan vote that was selected for induction. They accumulated almost 785,000 votes from their dedicated fans. The other four acts (Dave Matthews Band, Pat Benatar, Soundgarden, and Judas Priest were all passed over).
The Doobie Brothers
are known for such memorable hit singles in the '70s as "Listen to the Music," "Black Water," and "China Grove." Throughout their music career, they garnered four Grammy Awards, and they have sold over 48 records worldwide, and they scored five Top 10 singles, and 16 Top 40 hits on the Billboard charts.
This summer, they will be embarking on their 50th anniversary tour, where Tom Johnson, Pat Simmons, and John McFee will be joined by Michael McDonald for the first time in 25 years, so their timing is simply perfect. On June 30, they will be performing at the Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
in Wantagh on Long Island.
The Class of 2020 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony will be held at the Public Auditorium in Cleveland on May 2.
To learn more about The Doobie Brothers, check out their official website
and their Facebook page
.