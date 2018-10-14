Email
article imageThe Cure receive nomination for Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Music
English rock group The Cure have a major reason to be proud. They scored a nomination for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.
This marks The Cure's second career nomination for the prestigious Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. They were previously nominated for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame's Class of 2012. They have been eligible since the year 2004, and they have been described as "post-punk innovators and goth style mavens."
The Cure band members that have been nominated for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame include Perry Bamonte, Jason Cooper, Michael Dempsey, Simon Gallup, Roger O’Donnell, Robert Smith, Porl Thompson, Lol Tolhurst, and Boris Williams.
Other nominated artists on this year's ballot include Def Leppard, Stevie Nicks, The Zombies, Devo, Janet Jackson, and hip-hop sensation LL Cool J, among others.
Similar to previous years, fan voting is factored in for the Class of 2019. Music fans can cast their votes on the official Rock and Roll Hall of Fame website.
As of October 14, The Cure is in third place in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame fan vote, right behind Stevie Nicks and Def Leppard, both of which are far ahead in the lead.
To learn more about the British rock group The Cure, check out their official website.
