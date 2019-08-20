Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Huntington - Mike Peters of the rock group The Alarm chatted with Digital Journal about his upcoming show at The Paramount on August 23 and being made an MBE. Peters was made a Member of the British Empire (MBE) as part of the On August 23, Peters and The Alarm will be performing at The Paramount in Huntington on Long Island. "It will be a firecracker of a show. That's for sure," he said. "It is going to be a great show. We still have a great connection with our fans. The physical bond is still there." "The audience is going to be loud. The venue is going to be great. We have a great relationship with the fans on Long Island," he said. "We are going to have an amazing show at The Paramount. It will be a massive celebration of the band's music." Their latest studio offering, Sigma, is available on On being an artist in this digital age, he said, "We can now talk to our audience any time we like and we can get direct feedback from them. We can understand the impact that music has. I think the digital age is liberating and I absolutely love it." "Now, you have an outlet where you can play shows and you can engage the fans without the need of having fan club parties. I think we are in a good space," he added. "I feel the creativity outweighs the negativity that comes with streaming. Arts are supported in other ways now." To learn more about He shared that Billy Corgan of The Smashing Pumpkins joined The Alarm the other day for "Rain in the Summertime" in Cleveland, Ohio. "Billy played with us and it was awesome," he said.Peters was made a Member of the British Empire (MBE) as part of the New Year's Honours . "That was such an honor," he admitted. "It was a great day out to Buckingham Palace. Prince Charles was very charming, very humble and welcoming. He may be a secret 'Alarm' fan. I know his secretary is. I found that out."On August 23, Peters and The Alarm will be performing at The Paramount in Huntington on Long Island. "It will be a firecracker of a show. That's for sure," he said. "It is going to be a great show. We still have a great connection with our fans. The physical bond is still there.""The audience is going to be loud. The venue is going to be great. We have a great relationship with the fans on Long Island," he said. "We are going to have an amazing show at The Paramount. It will be a massive celebration of the band's music."Their latest studio offering, Sigma, is available on iTunes On being an artist in this digital age, he said, "We can now talk to our audience any time we like and we can get direct feedback from them. We can understand the impact that music has. I think the digital age is liberating and I absolutely love it.""Now, you have an outlet where you can play shows and you can engage the fans without the need of having fan club parties. I think we are in a good space," he added. "I feel the creativity outweighs the negativity that comes with streaming. Arts are supported in other ways now."To learn more about The Alarm , check out their official website and their Facebook page More about Mike Peters, The Alarm, Mbe, Music, Prince charles Mike Peters The Alarm Mbe Music Prince charles