TG Sheppard and Kelly Lang announce 'Look Who's Coming to Dinner'

By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Music
Country stars TG Sheppard and Kelly Lang have announced their new national television series, "Look Who's Coming to Dinner."
Look Who's Coming to Dinner will air nationally and internationally starting on November 21. It will star TG Sheppard and his wife, country singer-songwriter Kelly Lang, who will be inviting everybody to dine at their table, in an effort to give their fans a chance to see what happens.
This show is a series of one-hour specials that will air on such channels as Heartland, The Family Channel, The Country Network, Country TV, and Cayman 27, among others. It will feature cameos from such country stars as Gretchen Wilson, Moe Bandy, John Rich of the hit country duo Big & Rich, as well as Paul Shaffer, the music director of Late Night with David Letterman.
Sheppard and Lang will open up about topics in their personal lives, as well as advice that they received from their musical mentors, living in the public eye and they will discuss their forthcoming projects.
Look Who's Coming to Dinner is sponsored by Springer Mountain Farms, and the country couple, TG Sheppard and Kelly Lang, have signed on to host multiple episodes of the TV series.
To learn more about TG Sheppard, check out his official homepage.
For more information on Kelly Lang, visit her official website.
