Global pop music star Taylor Swift has announced that she will be releasing her upcoming studio album, "Lover," on August 23.
Lover is Swift's first full-length studio effort since Reputation was released in 2017. "Pre-add, pre-save, pre-order (all the pre stuff you feel like doing). Can't wait for you to hear this," Swift told her dedicated fans and followers via a post on her social networks.
The album's lead single "Me!" is a collaboration with Brendon Urie from the band Panic! At The Disco.
Her seventh studio album, Lover, is available for pre-order on iTunes and on Amazon.
