Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageTaylor Swift reveals upcoming studio album 'Lover'

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Music
Global pop music star Taylor Swift has announced that she will be releasing her upcoming studio album, "Lover," on August 23.
Lover is Swift's first full-length studio effort since Reputation was released in 2017. "Pre-add, pre-save, pre-order (all the pre stuff you feel like doing). Can't wait for you to hear this," Swift told her dedicated fans and followers via a post on her social networks.
The album's lead single "Me!" is a collaboration with Brendon Urie from the band Panic! At The Disco.
Her seventh studio album, Lover, is available for pre-order on iTunes and on Amazon.
To learn more about Taylor Swift and her new album, check out her official website and her Facebook page.
More about Taylor swift, Album, Pop, Lover
 
Latest News
Top News
British government invests $193 million in quantum computing
Derren Brown headed to Broadway with 'Secret' engagement
Op-Ed: The latest disinformation threat online? Old news stories
US sanctions 'suffocating' ordinary Venezuelans
Olivia Newton-John bestowed Companion of the Order of Australia
Mexico to sell president's plane to help pay for immigration deal
US Afghan airstrike wipes out unit of Afghan security forces
Op-Ed: Warren asks federal agencies for answers about algorithmic bias
Beyond Meat wants a burger that tastes and smells just like meat
What we know about the Gulf tanker attacks