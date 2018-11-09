Special By By Markos Papadatos 31 mins ago in Music Westbury - On November 8, rock group Taking Back Sunday chatted with Digital Journal at the red carpet of the Long Island Music Hall of Fame induction ceremony. They continued, "It's a true honor to be there with great, amazing artists, and a very diverse crowd. We are just thankful to be here." When asked what motivates them each day, they responded, "Our families, and we love music. Our music is inspired by listening to different types of music. We truly love music, and we love what we do." Taking Back Sunday is made up of Adam Lazzara on lead vocals, John Nolan on lead guitar, keyboards, vocals, Shaun Cooper on bass, and Mark O'Connell on drums. They hail from Long Beach, Long Island. They are known for breaking into the pop-rock and alternative music scene in the early 2000s with their seminal album, Tell All Your Friends. Four of their albums reached the Top 10 on the Billboard 200 all-genre charts, and two of those albums reached the Top 5 (Where You Want to Be peaked at No. 3 and Louder Now reached No. 2). Their most recent studio offering, Tidal Wave, was released in September of 2016. Taking Back Sunday is out on the road touring, in celebration of their 20th anniversary as a band. For aspiring singer-songwriters, the band members of Taking Back Sunday encouraged hopefuls to "Never give up and to never stop." To learn more about rock band Taking Back Sunday, check out their The seventh annual Long Island Music Hall of Fame induction GALA took place at The Space at Westbury. Taking Back Sunday was inducted by Christian McKnight of Live Nation. "It feels really nice to be inducted tonight," they said. "We are a very blessed band."They continued, "It's a true honor to be there with great, amazing artists, and a very diverse crowd. We are just thankful to be here."When asked what motivates them each day, they responded, "Our families, and we love music. Our music is inspired by listening to different types of music. We truly love music, and we love what we do."Taking Back Sunday is made up of Adam Lazzara on lead vocals, John Nolan on lead guitar, keyboards, vocals, Shaun Cooper on bass, and Mark O'Connell on drums. They hail from Long Beach, Long Island. They are known for breaking into the pop-rock and alternative music scene in the early 2000s with their seminal album, Tell All Your Friends.Four of their albums reached the Top 10 on the Billboard 200 all-genre charts, and two of those albums reached the Top 5 (Where You Want to Be peaked at No. 3 and Louder Now reached No. 2).Their most recent studio offering, Tidal Wave, was released in September of 2016. Taking Back Sunday is out on the road touring, in celebration of their 20th anniversary as a band.For aspiring singer-songwriters, the band members of Taking Back Sunday encouraged hopefuls to "Never give up and to never stop."To learn more about rock band Taking Back Sunday, check out their official website More about Taking Back Sunday, Long Island Music Hall of Fame, Rock, Long beach Taking Back Sunday Long Island Music Ha... Rock Long beach