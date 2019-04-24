Special By By Markos Papadatos 24 mins ago in Music Huntington - Sugarland's Kristian Bush chatted with Digital Journal about his joint U.S. tour with Rita Wilson, which will include a show at The Paramount in Huntington, New York. Bush also spoke about the Music Modernization Act. "I am excited to put our music on stage together. I love the way things mix. We will be performing both separately but also together. The intention is that you are going to have a nice full evening of music in a row," he said. Bush added that Rita Wilson, who is of Greek heritage, is teaching him about "everything Greek." Music Modernization Act As a songwriter, Bush is stoked about the passage of the Music Modernization Act (MMA). "It is going to be a long journey," he said. "The best metaphor I can explain this to someone who doesn't know what this means is that there is now a tree that we can start hanging ornaments off of. Also, another metaphor is that there is a foundation for a house and now we have to build a house. The MMA is the first building block for change." On the impact of technology and streaming on the music business, Bush said, "I used to have mixed emotions about it until they passed the MMA. I used to have very strong feelings about streaming prior to that. I've always been an advocate for people who create content not only because I create content but because I consume a lot. I love stories and I love Netflix." Bush also spoke about the commercial success of the Sugarland smash single "Babe," where they collaborated with global music star Taylor Swift. "I just loved it," Bush admitted. "We didn't really know what would happen after we've been gone for a while. I am really grateful that the record and the tour were both well-received. Taylor was really excited about it too, so I was just very proud." For his fans and followers, Bush remarked about his joint tour with Rita Wilson, "If this is the first time that you ever come and see me play, I am going to all of your favorite Sugarland songs. My one rule is 'if I wrote it, I'll play it.' If you come and see us, know that you can expect the songs from the Sugarland world." "My shows are so much fun," he concluded. "Rita and I will be sharing a band, where we will very fluid when we perform. Come expecting to laugh a lot. If I am done and you aren't sore from dancing, then I haven't done my job. " To learn more about Their joint concert tour will kick off on June 5 at Center Stage Theatre in Atlanta, Georgia. On June 14, they will be performing at The Paramount in Huntington on Long Island. "We are actually putting that show together right as we speak," he said. "I am a big fan of Rita and I've been a part of her journey in writing music. "Rita and I will be sharing a band, where we will very fluid when we perform. Come expecting to laugh a lot. If I am done and you aren't sore from dancing, then I haven't done my job. "To learn more about Kristian Bush and his solo music, check out his official website and his Facebook page