Songwriters Hall of Famer Steve Dorff to perform in New York City

By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music

On June 11, Steve Dorff will be performing at The Triad Theatre in New York City. He is an inductee of the coveted Songwriters Hall of Fame.

This event is titled "An Evening with Steve Dorff: The Hit Songs and Stories Behind Them," and it will take place on June 11 at 7 p.m. at The Triad Theatre in Manhattan.

Throughout his respected career in the music and entertainment business, Dorff has won 40 BMI awards, and he has secure 20 Top 10 hit songs, and 14 Billboard No. 1 awards and an American Music Award (AMA). Dorff's career in the industry has spanned five decades with over 400 songs and multiple chart-topping hits.

His songs have been recorded by such iconic recording artist as Barbra Streisand, Celine Dion, Anne Murray, Kenny Rogers, George Strait, and Eddie Rabbitt, among many others.

Dorff's music has been placed in such television series as Murphy Brown, Growing Pains, Murder She Wrote, Reba, and The Singing Bee, among others; moreover, it has been placed in such movies as Every Which Way But Loose, Pure Country, Bronco Billy, Rocky IV, Tin Cup, and Honkytonk Man.

On June 14, 2018, Dorff was officially inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame, where the ceremony was held in New York City. He chatted with this journalist about his induction into the hallowed Songwriters Hall of Fame.

In January of 2019, Dorff lent his voice to the audiobook version of his memoir, which came out via BMG Books. The veteran songwriter still enjoys performing his iconic compositions at theaters across America, as well as writing new songs and producing tracks for artists.

To learn more about Songwriters Hall of Famer Steve Dorff, check out his official website.