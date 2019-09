Special By By Markos Papadatos 32 mins ago in Music Sister Sadie has a major reason to be proud of. They were just recognized at the 2019 International Bluegrass Music Association (IBMA) Awards. On receiving this accolade, Sister Sadie said, "We are so humbled by this honor. Thank you all so much for the support of our band and for embracing us." The all-female bluegrass group noted that they will be sharing more news and pictures about their week in Raleigh, so stay tuned. To learn more about the IBMA award-winning group Sister Sadie, check out their Their album Sister Sadie II is available on Read More: Dale Ann Bradley chatted with They were honored as "Vocal Group of the Year," where they bested such nominees as Balsam Range, I'm With Her, Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver, as well as Russell Moore & IIIrd Tyme Out.On receiving this accolade, Sister Sadie said, "We are so humbled by this honor. Thank you all so much for the support of our band and for embracing us." The all-female bluegrass group noted that they will be sharing more news and pictures about their week in Raleigh, so stay tuned. Dale Ann Bradley from the band was also nominated for the coveted "Female Vocalist of the Year" IBMA Award.To learn more about the IBMA award-winning group Sister Sadie, check out their official website and their Facebook page Their album Sister Sadie II is available on Apple Music and on Spotify . It was nominated for a 2019 Grammy Award for "Best Bluegrass Album.": Dale Ann Bradley chatted with Digital Journal in July of 2019 about her IBMA nominations. More about sister sadie, ibma, bluegrass, vocal group sister sadie ibma bluegrass vocal group