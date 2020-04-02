Special By By Markos Papadatos 2 hours ago in Music Drew Copeland from the acclaimed band Sister Hazel chatted with Digital Journal about their new album "Elements," which will be released tomorrow. "I hope the fans grab a copy of it, learn all the lyrics, and as soon as it's safe, we will come and play those songs live for them at their local venues," he said. On their plans for 2020, he said, "A lot of our calendar got wiped out till mid-May. Thankfully, our management team and our booking agents are staying on top of things." He listed "Follow the River" as his personal favorite song from the Elements album. "I really love that song. I've loved it since I first starting working on it," he said. "Lyrically, it is super strong and it is a lot of fun to nod your head to." Regarding his daily motivations, he said, "I am with my family and everybody is keeping their spirits pretty high. Ken Block and I live in the same town, and while exercising responsible social distancing, we get together every once in a while and we try to create some new music or create a quick video for the Internet. Our fans, the 'Hazelnuts' are still sticking with us, and we are all in this together." Their classic songs "Champagne High" and "All For You" are still favorites among music fans all over the world. "We feel fortunate to have been in this business as long as we have," he said. "The fans still sing 'All For You' back to us each night. That song is timeless to say the least." He also praised the University of Florida (UF) in Gainesville for its sports teams, especially its swimmers. "We have a few really outstanding swimmers come through the University of Florida," he said. Copeland defined the word success as "still being able to do what he loves to do for a living, and making sure that I can take care of my family since that's the most important thing to me. I am thankful for the career that I've been blessed with and I hope to keep doing this for as long as I can." Elements by To learn more about Sister Hazel and their music, check out their "I am pretty excited about Elements," he admitted. "It was such a fun project. This is the accumulation of the four EPs that we put together, and they are going to package it all together. We got in a groove when we were recording those songs, and we had a lot of fun making those recordings, and you can hear that in the record.""I hope the fans grab a copy of it, learn all the lyrics, and as soon as it's safe, we will come and play those songs live for them at their local venues," he said.On their plans for 2020, he said, "A lot of our calendar got wiped out till mid-May. Thankfully, our management team and our booking agents are staying on top of things."He listed "Follow the River" as his personal favorite song from the Elements album. "I really love that song. I've loved it since I first starting working on it," he said. "Lyrically, it is super strong and it is a lot of fun to nod your head to."Regarding his daily motivations, he said, "I am with my family and everybody is keeping their spirits pretty high. Ken Block and I live in the same town, and while exercising responsible social distancing, we get together every once in a while and we try to create some new music or create a quick video for the Internet. Our fans, the 'Hazelnuts' are still sticking with us, and we are all in this together."Their classic songs "Champagne High" and "All For You" are still favorites among music fans all over the world. "We feel fortunate to have been in this business as long as we have," he said. "The fans still sing 'All For You' back to us each night. That song is timeless to say the least."He also praised the University of Florida (UF) in Gainesville for its sports teams, especially its swimmers. "We have a few really outstanding swimmers come through the University of Florida," he said.Copeland defined the word success as "still being able to do what he loves to do for a living, and making sure that I can take care of my family since that's the most important thing to me. I am thankful for the career that I've been blessed with and I hope to keep doing this for as long as I can."Elements by Sister Hazel is available on Apple Music To learn more about Sister Hazel and their music, check out their official website More about Sister Hazel, Elements, Album, Success, drew copeland Sister Hazel Elements Album Success drew copeland