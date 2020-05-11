Special By By Markos Papadatos 59 mins ago in Music Country star Sara Evans chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about her new country album "Copy That," as well as her forthcoming memoir "Born To Fly," and being an artist in the digital age. It was co-produced with Jarrad K and it features collections with such musical artists as Phillip Sweet of Little Big Town ("Whenever I Call Your Friend") and Old Crow Medicine Show ("I'm So Lonesome I Could Cry"). "Phillip Sweet is great. It was nice getting to visit with him and hearing his voice stand out. I've known Little Big Town for a long time. Phillip is such a great singer," she said. "Old Crow Medicine Show was awesome too. It didn't take us long. We were probably in the studio with them for four hours." On September 8, Evans will be releasing her upcoming memoir, Born To Fly, via Howard Books, an imprint of Simon & Schuster. In this book, Evans will open up and share stories not only about her career and what it is like living in the spotlight but about what inspires her and how her faith keeps her strong. "The more I've been doing interviews about this book, the less nervous I am," she admitted. "I tell a lot of personal stories and people are going to find out a lot more about me than they knew. I have a very big family and we are really close. This is my story and how I remember life. I also give parenting advice and marriage advice." Evans is hosting a twice-weekly Livestream series titled "Closet Chaos" on her Her seminal studio album, Born To Fly, will be celebrating its 20th anniversary in 2020. "That's crazy. I have no idea where those 20 years went. It's all a blur," she said. Speaking of "Born To Fly," she performed the title track chart-topping single at the 2019 CMA Awards, as part of the iconic "Women of Country Music" opening segment. "That was incredibly special," she said. "When I went out and started singing 'Born To Fly,' the room literally erupted. People were just really excited to see us." Over the last two decades, Evans is the fifth most-played female artist on country radio. In her music career, she released eight studio albums including the multi-platinum-selling Born To Fly, as well as such platinum-selling albums as Real Fine Place and Restless, as well as No Place That Far, which was certified gold by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA). "That was really amazing," she said. While it is predominantly a digital age, she noted that the "resurgence of vinyl is really cool." "My new album, Copy That, in particular, sounds amazing on vinyl," she said. On the title of the current chapter of her life, she said, "In Transition." She listed Dwight Yoakam, The Avett Brothers, and John Mayer as her dream male collaboration choices in music. "I love so many artists. I would love to sing a gut-wrenching country song with Dwight Yoakam. His voice is so amazing. I love The Avett Brothers, and I would love to sing with John Mayer, I love him." Evans offered the following inspirational message for her fans during the COVID-19 pandemic: "This is the 'temporary normal.' We need to get back to work. It's crazy. I am just in shock in how it has shut down the world," she said. On her definition of the word success, Evans said, "When the people around you are happy, thriving and feeling good. Also, when there is peace in your home. No anxiety, no fear, and belief in God. Working hard and moving forward. Success is mostly love." She concluded about Copy That, "This is such a feel-good record. It is one of those albums that will make you happy immediately to be able to sing along with it. 