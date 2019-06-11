By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Huntington Beach - Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Sammy Hagar (Van Halen fame) will be hosting his second annual "High Tide Beach Party and Car Show" on September 28 and 29 in Huntington Beach, California. This year's special musical guests will include KC and The Sunshine Band, Richie Sambora (formerly of Bon Jovi), The Beach Boys, Vince Neil of the heavy metal band Mötley Crüe, Night Ranger, Blue Öyster Cult, Extreme, Steel Panther, The Outfield's Tony Lewis, Patty Smyth and her band Scandal, as well as Hagar's own band The Circle (comprised of Michael Anthony, Jason Bonham and Vic Johnson). It will also feature an acclaimed car show that is presented by Mickey Thompson Tires and Wheels. It will feature a collection of luxurious, exotic, antique, European, custom, classic, movie and hypercars that is curated by MuscleKingz. One of the cars that will be shown includes Hagar's personal Ferrari from his "I Can't Drive 55"music video. In other Sammy Hagar news, In 2007, Hagar was honored with an induction into the prestigious Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as a member of Van Halen. To learn more about Sammy Hagar's "High Tide Beach Party and Car Show," check out its This two-day celebration in September will feature music, cars, food, drinks, and other exciting events such as a cornhole tournament, games, and line dancing instruction.This year's special musical guests will include KC and The Sunshine Band, Richie Sambora (formerly of Bon Jovi), The Beach Boys, Vince Neil of the heavy metal band Mötley Crüe, Night Ranger, Blue Öyster Cult, Extreme, Steel Panther, The Outfield's Tony Lewis, Patty Smyth and her band Scandal, as well as Hagar's own band The Circle (comprised of Michael Anthony, Jason Bonham and Vic Johnson).It will also feature an acclaimed car show that is presented by Mickey Thompson Tires and Wheels. It will feature a collection of luxurious, exotic, antique, European, custom, classic, movie and hypercars that is curated by MuscleKingz. One of the cars that will be shown includes Hagar's personal Ferrari from his "I Can't Drive 55"music video.In other Sammy Hagar news, Digital Journal reviewed his headlining concert at the Grand Theater at Foxwoods Resort Casino in Connecticut, where he played with The Circle.In 2007, Hagar was honored with an induction into the prestigious Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as a member of Van Halen.To learn more about Sammy Hagar's "High Tide Beach Party and Car Show," check out its official website More about sammy hagar, High Tide Beach Party and Car Show, Van halen, Rock and Roll, Hall of fame sammy hagar High Tide Beach Part... Van halen Rock and Roll Hall of fame