article imageRufus featuring Chaka Khan up for 2020 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

By Markos Papadatos     54 mins ago in Music
The acclaimed group Rufus featuring Chaka Khan received a nomination for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame's Class of 2020.
Aside from Chaka Khan, the members of Rufus that have been nominated for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame include Dennis Belfield, Al Ciner, Andre Fischer, Tony Maiden, Nate Morgan, Kevin Murphy, Ron Stockert, and Bobby Watson.
Rufus is praised for being "funky, sexy and soul," and they subsequently "made an indelible mark on a generation of music."
This marks their fourth career nomination for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as a group. Rufus featuring Chaka Khan were previously nominated in 2012, 2018, 2019, and now again this year. The band has been eligible for induction since 1999.
Throughout her illustrious career in the music business, which has spanned well over five decades, Khan, has won a total of 10 Grammy awards. She is affectionately known as the "Queen of Funk," and rightfully so.
In May of 2017, Digital Journal reviewed her concert at the St. George Theatre in Staten Island.
To learn more about Chaka Khan and her music, visit her official website.
