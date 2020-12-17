By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music As 2020 is coming to an end, it is safe to say that the rock group Motörhead and their music is as relevant as ever. Digital Journal has the scoop. Frontman Ian "Lemmy" Kilmister may have passed away five years ago, but the influence that he had on countless other musicians and bands live ones. The band itself remains a popular and cultural institution for many. The band is credited for "mixing rock and roll, heavy metal and punk rock, all in a blistering cocktail that never let up and never gave in." They are recognized as vanguards of freedom, inclusion, and the loudest rock and roll known to mankind, especially since Lemmy was a true force of nature. The deluxe Ace of Spades 40th anniversary box-set topped the charts in America, and it achieved high-charting positions internationally; moreover, it was also named as one of Rolling Stone magazine’s top box-sets of 2020. Lemmy was recognized by Rolling Stone magazine as one of the top 50 bass players of all-time, and Rolling Stone recognized the album Ace of Spades in its "500 Best Albums Ever" list. There is a major biopic film on Lemmy in development, and the shooting is scheduled to begin in June of 2021 (COVID-permitting). Lemmy would have been celebrating his 75th birthday on December 24, however, he is the epitome of rock and roll, so as long as there is rock and roll, his legacy will live on forever. Fortunately, the music community all over the world continues to acknowledge, absorb, and consume Motörhead's music fervently. To learn more about Motörhead and their music, check out their In 2020, they were nominated for the coveted Rock and Roll Hall of Fame . They earned over 686 million streams on Spotify, over 50 million listeners, and the group has well over 2.5 million followers. This year, the accumulated 28 million views on YouTube alone.Frontman Ian "Lemmy" Kilmister may have passed away five years ago, but the influence that he had on countless other musicians and bands live ones. The band itself remains a popular and cultural institution for many.The band is credited for "mixing rock and roll, heavy metal and punk rock, all in a blistering cocktail that never let up and never gave in." They are recognized as vanguards of freedom, inclusion, and the loudest rock and roll known to mankind, especially since Lemmy was a true force of nature.The deluxe Ace of Spades 40th anniversary box-set topped the charts in America, and it achieved high-charting positions internationally; moreover, it was also named as one of Rolling Stone magazine’s top box-sets of 2020.Lemmy was recognized by Rolling Stone magazine as one of the top 50 bass players of all-time, and Rolling Stone recognized the album Ace of Spades in its "500 Best Albums Ever" list.There is a major biopic film on Lemmy in development, and the shooting is scheduled to begin in June of 2021 (COVID-permitting).Lemmy would have been celebrating his 75th birthday on December 24, however, he is the epitome of rock and roll, so as long as there is rock and roll, his legacy will live on forever. Fortunately, the music community all over the world continues to acknowledge, absorb, and consume Motörhead's music fervently.To learn more about Motörhead and their music, check out their official homepage and their Facebook page More about Motrhead, Rock, Band, Group Motrhead Rock Band Group