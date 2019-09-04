By By Markos Papadatos 49 mins ago in Music Rock group Fanny is launching an Indiegogo campaign on September 4 to help preserve their band's musical history and legacy. When the rock group first hit the music scene in 1970, no one could fathom what their future would be like. They have moderate commercial success with their single "Charity Ball," which made the Top 40, however, the band legacy was never realized up until now. Thanks to the release of a live video performance that Fanny posted on their YouTube channel from the German TV program Beat-Club, where almost one million new fans discovered the band's music. Alas, their records are in danger of no longer being available on CD format. With a major contribution from Fanny drummer Alice de Buhr, the indie record label, Real Gone Music, contracted with Warner Music Group, in an effort to bring their first four albums that were released on Reprise Records to album format starting in 2012, however, the independent record label's stock of albums ran out and they did not reproduce any more albums. Beginning on September 4, drummer Alice de Buhr will be raising funds with the help of modern technology. This will be done via an Indiegogo campaign that will cover the cost of replicating and licensing new albums so that fans, new and old, can enjoy Fanny's music. The band is offering such rewards as classic Fanny sticks, autographed drum sticks, autographed CDs and limited copies of the Rhino Fanny CD pack that includes autographs of three of the four band members. To learn more about Fanny's Indiegogo page, FannyRocks is an online homepage that was founded in 2008. It is dedicated to archiving the rock band Fanny's music and their history. It is owned and operated by drummer Alice de Buhr and it is managed by webmaster Byron Wilkins. For more information on the rock band Fanny, check out their Fanny was one of the first all-female rock bands that achieved critical and commercial success with their two Billboard Hot 100 Top 40 singles. Fanny served as a major musical influence for such all-female groups as The Bangles and The Runaways.When the rock group first hit the music scene in 1970, no one could fathom what their future would be like. They have moderate commercial success with their single "Charity Ball," which made the Top 40, however, the band legacy was never realized up until now.Thanks to the release of a live video performance that Fanny posted on their YouTube channel from the German TV program Beat-Club, where almost one million new fans discovered the band's music. Alas, their records are in danger of no longer being available on CD format.With a major contribution from Fanny drummer Alice de Buhr, the indie record label, Real Gone Music, contracted with Warner Music Group, in an effort to bring their first four albums that were released on Reprise Records to album format starting in 2012, however, the independent record label's stock of albums ran out and they did not reproduce any more albums.Beginning on September 4, drummer Alice de Buhr will be raising funds with the help of modern technology. This will be done via an Indiegogo campaign that will cover the cost of replicating and licensing new albums so that fans, new and old, can enjoy Fanny's music.The band is offering such rewards as classic Fanny sticks, autographed drum sticks, autographed CDs and limited copies of the Rhino Fanny CD pack that includes autographs of three of the four band members.To learn more about Fanny's Indiegogo page, click here FannyRocks is an online homepage that was founded in 2008. It is dedicated to archiving the rock band Fanny's music and their history. It is owned and operated by drummer Alice de Buhr and it is managed by webmaster Byron Wilkins.For more information on the rock band Fanny, check out their official website More about Rock, Group, Fanny, Music Rock Group Fanny Music