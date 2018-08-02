Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageRock band Lynyrd Skynyrd to release 'Live in Atlantic City' album

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     45 mins ago in Music
Atlantic City - Acclaimed Southern rock group Lynyrd Skynyrd will be releasing their "Live in Atlantic City" album on September 21 via earMUSIC.
This Live in Atlantic City album will feature such special guest appearances from such musical acts as Bo Bice, Hank Williams Jr. and 3 Doors Down.
3 Doors Down joins them on three songs: "That Small," their signature song "Kryptonite" and "Saturday Night Special." Bo Bice is featured on two tracks "The Real Thing" and "Gimme Back My Bullets," while Hank Williams Jr. makes a cameo on "Down South Jukin'" and "Born To Boogie." The live album closes with two perennial Lynyrd Skynyrd classics "Sweet Home Alabama" (with all of their musical guests) and "Free Bird." The DVD and Blu-ray also include Lynyrd Skynyrd Confidential as a bonus.
In 2006, Lynyrd Skynyrd was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, as part of the "Performers" category.
Lynyrd Skynyrd's June 23rd concert at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh, New York, earned a glowing review from Digital Journal. This show was a part of the "Last of the Street Survivors Farewell Tour."
To learn more about southern rock group Lynyrd Skynyrd, their new music and touring schedule, check out their official website.
More about lynyrd skynyrd, Atlantic city, Live, Album, 3 Doors Down
 
Latest News
Top News
China wants military drills with ASEAN in disputed sea, excluding US
Israel sees benefits in Assad gains
Turkey 'turns blind eye' to Syrian rebel abuses in Afrin: Amnesty
Poland's Walesa extends olive branch to ruling party chief
China wants military drills with ASEAN in disputed sea, excluding US
Imagine Dragons front-man takes on Xbox Game Pass Challenge
A decade after death, Solzhenitsyn draws a blank with young Russians
Seized Gaza ship captain accuses Israel of breaking intl law
Teetotallers, like big drinkers, more prone to dementia: study
N. Korea says 'unprecedented' heatwave causing heavy crop damage