This Live in Atlantic City
album will feature such special guest appearances from such musical acts as Bo Bice, Hank Williams Jr. and 3 Doors Down.
3 Doors Down joins them on three songs: "That Small," their signature song "Kryptonite" and "Saturday Night Special." Bo Bice is featured on two tracks "The Real Thing" and "Gimme Back My Bullets," while Hank Williams Jr. makes a cameo on "Down South Jukin'" and "Born To Boogie." The live album closes with two perennial Lynyrd Skynyrd classics "Sweet Home Alabama" (with all of their musical guests) and "Free Bird." The DVD and Blu-ray also include Lynyrd Skynyrd Confidential
as a bonus.
In 2006, Lynyrd Skynyrd was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame
, as part of the "Performers" category.
Lynyrd Skynyrd's June 23rd concert at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh, New York, earned a glowing review from Digital Journal
. This show was a part of the "Last of the Street Survivors Farewell Tour."
