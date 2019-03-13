The 2019 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony will take place on Friday, March 29 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York; however, with The Simulcast Party, music fans can stream the live broadcast of the induction ceremony in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame's actual building in Ohio. This year's ceremony is presented by Klipsch Audio.
Aside from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, this Simulcast Party in Ohio is the sole place to watch the 2019 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony live during the night of the event. The doors for The Simulcast Party will open at 6:30 p.m. at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland, Ohio, and the official broadcast will begin promptly at 7 p.m. EST.
Tito's Handmade Vodka, Labatt, Rhinegeist, Bud Light, Great Lakes Brewing Company and Fat Head's Brewery are the sponsors of The Simulcast Party. There is no photography or videography permitted inside the museum during The Simulcast Party, since it will be televised on a future date on HBO, which has the exclusive broadcast rights.
This year, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame
will formally induct Def Leppard, Stevie Nicks, Janet Jackson, The Cure, Roxy Music, Radiohead, and The Zombies. These inductees are recognized for having contributed musical excellence for over 25 years.
For more information on the Simulcast Party, check out the official Rock and Roll Hall of Fame website
.