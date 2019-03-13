Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageRock and Roll Hall of Fame to host Simulcast Party in Cleveland

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Music
Cleveland - Ohio music fans are in for a treat. With the help of modern technology, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland is hosting a Simulcast Party.
The 2019 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony will take place on Friday, March 29 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York; however, with The Simulcast Party, music fans can stream the live broadcast of the induction ceremony in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame's actual building in Ohio. This year's ceremony is presented by Klipsch Audio.
Aside from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, this Simulcast Party in Ohio is the sole place to watch the 2019 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony live during the night of the event. The doors for The Simulcast Party will open at 6:30 p.m. at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland, Ohio, and the official broadcast will begin promptly at 7 p.m. EST.
Tito's Handmade Vodka, Labatt, Rhinegeist, Bud Light, Great Lakes Brewing Company and Fat Head's Brewery are the sponsors of The Simulcast Party. There is no photography or videography permitted inside the museum during The Simulcast Party, since it will be televised on a future date on HBO, which has the exclusive broadcast rights.
This year, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame will formally induct Def Leppard, Stevie Nicks, Janet Jackson, The Cure, Roxy Music, Radiohead, and The Zombies. These inductees are recognized for having contributed musical excellence for over 25 years.
For more information on the Simulcast Party, check out the official Rock and Roll Hall of Fame website.
More about Rock and roll hall of fame, Cleveland, Ohio, Barclays Center, Brooklyn
 
Latest News
Top News
Dozens of children trapped in collapsed Lagos building
IS cling to last redoubt in face of US-backed Syria force
Netanyahu hits back at 'Turkey's dictator Erdogan'
Clean-cut K-pop embroiled in S. Korean sex scandal
Review: Yoshiki delivers masterful 'Live at Carnegie Hall' PBS special Special
Brian Justin Crum talks 'Circles,' Adam Lambert, hints new music Special
US pilots reported problems with Boeing 737 MAX
Canada grounds Boeing 737 MAX 8 after Ethiopia airline crash
Review: Micky Dolenz of The Monkees celebrates birthday at The Paramount Special
China offers to help Venezuela restore power after vast blackout