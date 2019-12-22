Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music On December 21, the ultimate Zac Brown Tribute Band (ZBTB) performed their final 2019 show at Mulcahy's Pub and Concert Hall in Wantagh on Long Island for a great turnout of fans. ZBTB kicked off their set with "Castaway," and they immediately broke into "Keep Me In Mind," as well as the liberating "Where The Boat Leaves From." They eloquently covered Kings of Leon's "Use Somebody," and it was followed by the catchy "Homegrown" and "From Now On." An equally noteworthy cover was their rocking version of the Dave Matthews Band's "Ants Marching" and Metallica's "Enter Sandman," and they continued with "Free" and "Into The Mystic." ZBTB picked up the pace with "Knee Deep" and they displayed their soaring harmonies on "As She's Walking Away." An added treat was their homage to Queen with "Bohemian Rhapsody," and their tribute to the Charlie Daniels Band with "The Devil Went Down to Georgia." After the soothing "Colder Weather," they closed with the fan-favorite songs "Toes" and "Chicken Fried," where they left their Long Island fans wanting to hear more. Fortunately, they was more Zac Brown music, and they returned for an encore, "Sweet Annie." The Verdict Overall, To learn more about the ZBTB, check out their Long Island country singer-songwriter Carolyn Miller served as their opening act, where she was able to warm up the stage for them.ZBTB kicked off their set with "Castaway," and they immediately broke into "Keep Me In Mind," as well as the liberating "Where The Boat Leaves From."They eloquently covered Kings of Leon's "Use Somebody," and it was followed by the catchy "Homegrown" and "From Now On." An equally noteworthy cover was their rocking version of the Dave Matthews Band's "Ants Marching" and Metallica's "Enter Sandman," and they continued with "Free" and "Into The Mystic."ZBTB picked up the pace with "Knee Deep" and they displayed their soaring harmonies on "As She's Walking Away." An added treat was their homage to Queen with "Bohemian Rhapsody," and their tribute to the Charlie Daniels Band with "The Devil Went Down to Georgia."After the soothing "Colder Weather," they closed with the fan-favorite songs "Toes" and "Chicken Fried," where they left their Long Island fans wanting to hear more. Fortunately, they was more Zac Brown music, and they returned for an encore, "Sweet Annie."Overall, ZBTB were superb at Mulcahy's Pub and Concert Hall, for their last show at this venue in 2019. They will be returning on January 11, 2020, for their first show in Wantagh in the New Year. Their live get garnered two giant thumbs up.To learn more about the ZBTB, check out their Facebook page and their website More about zbtb, Zac Brown Tribute Band, mulcahy's zbtb Zac Brown Tribute Ba... mulcahy s