Country singer-songwriter Raleigh Keegan has done it again. He has released another impressive cover song. This time he covers Billy Joel's "Piano Man."
Keegan performs Billy Joel's signature tune "Piano Man" on piano, and he also plays the harmonica. Keegan allows his rich, baritone voice to shine yet again. He dedicated this song to his father, and anybody who listens to this version will feel a sense of nostalgia.
Most recently, Keegan covered "Lose Yourself" by global music star Eminem, which was quite remarkable.
The Verdict
Overall, Raleigh Keegan is able to showcase his diversity as an artist, especially with his Billy Joel and Eminem cover tunes. In this song, in particular, Keegan's piano playing ability is superb. This bold rendition of "Piano Man" garners an A rating.
