Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageReview: Watch this country musician cover Billy Joel's 'Piano Man' Special

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     48 mins ago in Music
Country singer-songwriter Raleigh Keegan has done it again. He has released another impressive cover song. This time he covers Billy Joel's "Piano Man."
Keegan performs Billy Joel's signature tune "Piano Man" on piano, and he also plays the harmonica. Keegan allows his rich, baritone voice to shine yet again. He dedicated this song to his father, and anybody who listens to this version will feel a sense of nostalgia.
Most recently, Keegan covered "Lose Yourself" by global music star Eminem, which was quite remarkable.
The Verdict
Overall, Raleigh Keegan is able to showcase his diversity as an artist, especially with his Billy Joel and Eminem cover tunes. In this song, in particular, Keegan's piano playing ability is superb. This bold rendition of "Piano Man" garners an A rating.
To learn more about country sensation Raleigh Keegan and his music, check out his official website.
More about Raleigh Keegan, Billy joel, piano man, Country
 
Latest News
Top News
Review: Adam Lambert and Queen amazing at the 91st annual Academy Awards Special
Historical ‘Google Earth’ shows Britain’s altering geography
Rigging claims fly as Nigeria election results come in
Syria force carries out major evacuation from last IS holdout
Evian and Volkswagen — Two sustainability success stories
Firefly Aerospace to establish factory and launch site in Florida
Venezuela's Guaido and Pence agree to tighten noose on Maduro
Canopy Growth, Couche-Tard deal may open convenience store market
Essential Science: Triclosan affects responses to antibiotics
Britain should give up Chagos Islands: UN court