Rising singer-songwriter Justin Rhodes (of "America's Got Talent" fame) has released his latest cover on his YouTube channel, and this time he has gone country.
Rhodes has covered country star Sam Hunt's "Speakers," where it just him and his piano. His performance is soulful, controlled, coupled with neat reverb on the chorus. The song has a liberating vibe to it, and Rhodes captures that in his delivery and execution.
Rhodes' version of "Speakers" is available on iTunes and on Spotify.
The Verdict
Overall, Justin Rhodes has done an excellent job covering "Speakers" by Sam Hunt. Rhodes allows his rich, resonant vocals to shine, and the conversational lyrics speak for themselves. He proves that he can sing any genre of music and make it sound incredible. Sam Hunt would approve of this bold and rumbling rendition. Rhodes' cover of "Speakers" garners an A rating.
