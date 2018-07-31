Email
article imageReview: Venue marquee surprises woman on birthday, announces grandchild Special

By Markos Papadatos     10 mins ago in Music
Huntington - On July 28, Fredda Ellis was in for a few surprises just in time for her 70th birthday celebration, which was held at The Paramount in Huntington.
As she walked up to the venue, The Paramount marquee read "Happy 70th birthday Fredda," as well as other custom-made birthday messages from her family members. Fredda is a resident of the state of Florida but was visiting family in New York.
At the same time, if that weren't enough, she found out that her son, Ravid, and his wife, Fern, are expecting a baby, via a subsequent message on the marquee. "Congrats Ravid and Fern on your baby," the marquee read, and Fredda was clearly overcome with emotion, tears of joy.
Overall, this was quite the birthday present for Fredda Ellis from The Paramount staff. To be able to celebrate her 70th birthday at The Paramount, one of Long Island's most distinguished venues, as well as to find out that she is having a grandchild.
The Paramount was named "Best Concert Venue on Long Island" in 2016 by the "Best of Long Island competition," and it was nominated again in 2017 and 2018 in this competitive category. It has consistently ranked in the Top 5 or Top 10 on the Pollstar Magazine rankings in the "Club Venues" category.
To learn more about The Paramount in Huntington, check out its official homepage, and Facebook page.
