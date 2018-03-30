Special By By Markos Papadatos 2 hours ago in Music Various artists have paid tribute to the late gospel music pioneer Fanny Crosby on "Fanny Crosby: Newly Discovered Hymns & Songs." After "God of This Moment and God Evermore," Christian music star Equally noteworthy is the upbeat and crystalline "Calmly Resting in the Lord," and the powerhouse "Not in My Strength" by The Booth Brothers. The Collingsworth Family does a glorious job on the angelic "I Know That Jesus Loves Me," and The Jim Brady Trio are divine on the piano-driven tune "Jesus." Following "My Soul Shall Trust in Thee," the album closes with "His Love Will Shelter Me" and The Mylon Hayes Family's "A Crown of Life." The Verdict Overall, this album is a must for any fans of gospel and Christian music, as well as traditional songs and hymns. Every artist on this project has given Fanny Crosby a fitting tribute with their refreshing renditions of these timeless classics. This CD garners an A rating. To learn more about Fanny Crosby: Newly Discovered Hymns & Songs, visit the The CD opens with the church hymn "Shout Hosanna," and it is followed by the moving "I Know the Sweet Voice of the Shepherd," and Grammy-winning bluegrass songstress Rhonda Vincent lends her gorgeous voice on "Beside the Cross."After "God of This Moment and God Evermore," Christian music star Jason Crabb delivers an incredible, controlled vocal performance on "Hold Me Up," where he is joined with Darla McFadden and Amber Nelon Thompson, which is perhaps the greatest song from the first half of the album.Equally noteworthy is the upbeat and crystalline "Calmly Resting in the Lord," and the powerhouse "Not in My Strength" by The Booth Brothers. The Collingsworth Family does a glorious job on the angelic "I Know That Jesus Loves Me," and The Jim Brady Trio are divine on the piano-driven tune "Jesus."Following "My Soul Shall Trust in Thee," the album closes with "His Love Will Shelter Me" and The Mylon Hayes Family's "A Crown of Life."Overall, this album is a must for any fans of gospel and Christian music, as well as traditional songs and hymns. Every artist on this project has given Fanny Crosby a fitting tribute with their refreshing renditions of these timeless classics. This CD garners an A rating.To learn more about Fanny Crosby: Newly Discovered Hymns & Songs, visit the following website More about Fanny Crosby, Album, Hymns, Songs, Gospel Fanny Crosby Album Hymns Songs Gospel