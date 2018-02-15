Special By By Markos Papadatos 4 hours ago in Music Rising country singer-songwriter Tyler Rich has released his new single "The Difference," via the record label, The Valory Music Co. Scott Borchetta, the CEO and president of the Big Machine Label Group, served as executive producer, and Lindsay Rimes and Julian Raymond served as co-producers. The musicians that collaborated with Tyler Rich on this tune included Ilya Toshinskiy on acoustic guitar, Tom Bukovac on electric guitar, Lindsay Rimes on electric Guitar, backing vocals and programming, Mark Hill on bass, Tim Lauer on keyboards and Victor Indrizzo on drums. Throughout his career in country music, Tyler has toured with such country stars as Dustin Lynch, Sam Hunt, Brett Eldredge, Justin Moore, and Cole Swindell, among others. The Verdict Overall, "The Difference" by "The Difference" is available on To learn more about Tyler Rich and his new single "The Difference," check out his "The Difference" was co-penned by such country songwriters as Rhett Akins, Ben Burgess, Devin Dawson and Jacob Durrett. Tyler's vocals are smooth and mellow, and the single seems very promising.Scott Borchetta, the CEO and president of the Big Machine Label Group, served as executive producer, and Lindsay Rimes and Julian Raymond served as co-producers.The musicians that collaborated with Tyler Rich on this tune included Ilya Toshinskiy on acoustic guitar, Tom Bukovac on electric guitar, Lindsay Rimes on electric Guitar, backing vocals and programming, Mark Hill on bass, Tim Lauer on keyboards and Victor Indrizzo on drums.Throughout his career in country music, Tyler has toured with such country stars as Dustin Lynch, Sam Hunt, Brett Eldredge, Justin Moore, and Cole Swindell, among others.Overall, "The Difference" by Tyler Rich is a solid debut radio single. It is the quintessential introduction to his artistry. The song garners 4.5 out of 5 stars."The Difference" is available on iTunes , and on Spotify To learn more about Tyler Rich and his new single "The Difference," check out his official website More about Tyler Rich, Single, The Difference, Country Tyler Rich Single The Difference Country