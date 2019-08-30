Email
article imageReview: Trisha Yearwood releases fantastic 'Every Girl' country album Special

By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Music
On August 30, country star Trisha Yearwood released her new studio effort "Every Girl," which is one of the most compelling albums of her career.
It opens with the haunting ballad, "Workin' on Whiskey," which features her rich, harking voice that instantly lures the listener in this new musical effort, and it is followed by the upbeat and refreshing "Find a Way" and the stirring, piano-driven ballad "Home."
"Every Girl in This Town" is an empowering anthem for women, and it is great that country radio is giving it the airplay that it rightfully deserves.
Her husband, country mega-star Garth Brooks is featured on the sultry "What Gave Me Away," while country songstress Patty Loveless lends her glorious harmonies on the ballad "Bible and a .44," which is sheer bliss.
After "Can't Take Back Goodbye," the CD closes with "Love You Anyway," a memorable duet with Don Henley.
Every Girl is available on Apple Music.
The Verdict
Overall, Trisha Yearwood is back stronger than ever with Every Girl, and she is country to the core. Fans and listeners ought to do themselves a favor and purchase this as a whole album (as opposed to downloading one or two songs) since it will afford them the opportunity to hear a story within a story, and Yearwood is one master storyteller on this well-crafted collection. Yearwood possesses one of the most powerful voices that country music has to offer. Every Girl garners an A rating.
Read More: Trisha Yearwood chatted with Digital Journal about her new album and being an artist in this digital age.
