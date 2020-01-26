Special By By Markos Papadatos 36 mins ago in Music Beloved electronic dance music DJ, producer, and remixer Tracy Young has a major reason to celebrate. She won her first-ever Grammy Award. "We made history, ladies," Young exclaimed in her speech. "I proudly accept this on behalf of all female producers who have been overlooked," she elaborated and she went on to thank the LGBTQ community and nightclub goers. Young has been in the music business for over 27 years. She served as a DJ for Madonna's wedding, where she became her official go-to DJ, and she worked with Lady Gaga, Britney Spears, and Paris Hilton, among many others. She has secured over 60 No. 1 Billboard Hot Club Songs hit singles, including 14 for Madonna. The Tracy Young remixes of "I Rise" are available on To learn more about Grammy award-winning DJ, producer and remixer Tracy Young and her music, check out her Read More: Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with Young won the 2020 Grammy Award for "Best Remixed Recording, Non-Classical" for Madonna's "I Rise" (Tracy Young's Pride Into Radio Remix). In doing so, Young made music history since she was the first female remixer and producer to ever be nominated and to subsequently win this competitive Grammy category."We made history, ladies," Young exclaimed in her speech. "I proudly accept this on behalf of all female producers who have been overlooked," she elaborated and she went on to thank the LGBTQ community and nightclub goers.Young has been in the music business for over 27 years. She served as a DJ for Madonna's wedding, where she became her official go-to DJ, and she worked with Lady Gaga, Britney Spears, and Paris Hilton, among many others. She has secured over 60 No. 1 Billboard Hot Club Songs hit singles, including 14 for Madonna.The Tracy Young remixes of "I Rise" are available on Apple Music To learn more about Grammy award-winning DJ, producer and remixer Tracy Young and her music, check out her official website and her Facebook page : Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with Tracy Young back in August of 2017. More about Tracy Young, Grammy, Award, Music, Madonna Tracy Young Grammy Award Music Madonna