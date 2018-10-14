Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Christian music star and Grammy award-winning artist TobyMac released his new studio offering, "The Elements," on October 12. TobyMac picks up the pace with the inspirational " "Hello Future" is a lyrical masterpiece, and it closes with the melodic "Overflow" and the empowering "See The Light." There is something in it for everybody. This new album is available on The Verdict TobyMac's The Elements is a true work of musical art. It is raw, authentic and powerful. The Elements is perhaps his most compelling studio album to date that paints a vivid picture in the minds of his listeners, and it ought to be enjoyed from start to finish, without skipping a single track. TobyMac proves that he only gets better with age and wisdom. TobyMac is not afraid to be vulnerable, and in the end, his vulnerability is the listener's reward. It garners five out of five stars. Read More: TobyMac chatted with The album opens with the spitfire title cut "The Elements," which instantly lures the listeners into this album. It immediately breaks into "I just need U." which has a positive message to it, as well as bittersweet and vulnerable "Scars."TobyMac picks up the pace with the inspirational " Everything ," and Aaron Cole joins him on a collaboration of the liberating "Starts With Me." "Edge Of My Seat" is vivacious and rocking, and "It's You" is yet another gorgeous ballad on the collection, with neat reverb on the chorus."Hello Future" is a lyrical masterpiece, and it closes with the melodic "Overflow" and the empowering "See The Light." There is something in it for everybody.This new album is available on iTunes TobyMac's The Elements is a true work of musical art. It is raw, authentic and powerful. The Elements is perhaps his most compelling studio album to date that paints a vivid picture in the minds of his listeners, and it ought to be enjoyed from start to finish, without skipping a single track. TobyMac proves that he only gets better with age and wisdom. TobyMac is not afraid to be vulnerable, and in the end, his vulnerability is the listener's reward. It garners five out of five stars.: TobyMac chatted with Digital Journal about his new album The Elements. More about tobymac, Album, the elements, Christian tobymac Album the elements Christian