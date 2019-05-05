Former teen pop queen Tiffany has released "I Think We're Alone Now," the 2019 version, where she is able to breathe fresh life into her '80s classic.
This upbeat rendition was released on April 16 via Go On Then Records. It is evident that her voice gets stronger and more powerful with age and experience. Tiffany released a bold, rebellious and edgy music video for the 2019 edition of the song, which is quite nostalgic, and it may be seen below.
The music video was produced by Mark Alberici and Tiffany, and it was directed by Marc Trojanowski of Loftworks.
"I Think We're Alone Now" (2019) is available on iTunes and on Spotify.
This summer, fans, and listeners can hear Tiffany performing "I Think We're Alone Now" on the New Kids on the Block headlining 2019 tour, MixTape Tour, where she will serve as a special musical guest along with Debbie Gibson.
The Verdict
Overall, Tiffany has done a superb job on the 2019 edition of "I Think We're Alone Now." This is a substantial indication that this '80s classic will stand the test of time. It garners an A rating.
