Special By By Markos Papadatos 9 hours ago in Music Canadian rock band Three Days Grace has released their new single "The Mountain," which is off their forthcoming studio album, "Outsider." "Every day I'm just survivin', keep climbin' the mountain, even when I feel like dyin', keep climbin' the mountain," front-man Matt Walst sings. Outsider is available for pre-order on The Verdict "The Mountain" was the No. 1 most added song on active rock radio for the second consecutive week, and rightfully so. The song has a powerful message of perseverance. It is the ideal tune to listen to while going out for a jog, driving in your car, or while working out. If this song is any indication of how their new album is going to sound like, then their fans and listeners are in for a real treat. "The Mountain" is a hit, and it garners an A rating. To learn more about the multi-platinum-selling rock band The lyrics of "The Mountain" are optimistic and meaningful, and it is comprised of infectious riffs and strong hooks. The guitar instrumentation on the track is killer, and they filmed an impressive music video for the song, which was directed by Sean Cartwright. In the video, UFC fighter Misha Cirkunov makes a cameo, and it is rich in symbolism."Every day I'm just survivin', keep climbin' the mountain, even when I feel like dyin', keep climbin' the mountain," front-man Matt Walst sings.Outsider is available for pre-order on iTunes . It will be officially released on March 9 via their record label RCA Records."The Mountain" was the No. 1 most added song on active rock radio for the second consecutive week, and rightfully so. The song has a powerful message of perseverance. It is the ideal tune to listen to while going out for a jog, driving in your car, or while working out. If this song is any indication of how their new album is going to sound like, then their fans and listeners are in for a real treat. "The Mountain" is a hit, and it garners an A rating.To learn more about the multi-platinum-selling rock band Three Days Grace , their new album and their 2018 touring schedule, check out their official website More about Three Days Grace, The Mountain, Single Three Days Grace The Mountain Single