article imageReview: This Nytrix and Luciana EDM collaboration will blow you away Special

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     9 hours ago in Music
On March 2, electronic producer Nytrix released "Trouble," where he collaborates with electro pop-punk songstress Luciana.
The production on the track is top-notch, and the song is nonchalant, mid-tempo and uplifting. The drop is infectious, and Luciana's sassy vocals (reminiscent of Bebe Rexha, and that ought to
be taken as a major compliment) help elevate the track to a higher level. The tune is a breath of fresh air, coupled with an addicting melody, that makes it difficult to escape the listener's head.
"You're gonna get yourself in so much trouble. I think I like it," Luciana sings, convincingly, where the listener is forced to believe her.
The Verdict
Overall, "Trouble" by Nytrix and Luciana is daring, adventurous and a great deal of fun. It is recommended for all fans of electronic music, since it is pure ear candy. This electronic tune can certainly get the party started in any nightclub, and would resonate well with fans at all the major electronic music festivals. "Trouble" garners 4.5 out of 5 stars.
"Trouble" is available on iTunes and on Spotify.
To learn more about Nytrix and his music, check out his official Facebook page, and the official website.
