Long Island singer-songwriter Nick Tangorra has covered "In My Blood" by pop superstar Shawn Mendes, and his version is exceptional.
Tangorra's version is distinct, and the listener will be drenched with a wide spectrum of emotions by the time it is over. He is not afraid to showcase the rawness of the lyrics, as well as his vulnerability as a recording artist. The song has a neat reverb on the chorus, and his delivery conveys the same vocal power as Miley Cyrus in "Wrecking Ball."
His music video for his cover of "In My Blood" has a psychedelic vibe to it, which is worth checking out.
The Verdict
Nick Tangorra's version of "In My Blood" is soothing and impressive, and it does the Shawn Mendes original tune justice. This is one of his best covers to date since his soaring version of "Love Me Like You Do" by Ellie Goulding. Tangorra has been one of Long Island's best kept musical secrets, and that secret deserves to be out. His rendition of "In My Blood" garners an A rating.
