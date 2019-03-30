Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Brooklyn - Acclaimed British group The Zombies finally got their due. 2019 was finally their year. On March 29, they were formally inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Chris White. Argent, Atkinson, Blunstone, and White were present last night at the ceremony. During the award ceremony, The Zombies took the stage to perform an incredible four-song set. They began with their signature tune "Time of the Season," which was well-received by all. They immediately broke into "This Will Be Our Year," as well as "Tell Her No," prior to closing with "She's Not There." Prior to the induction ceremony, The Zombies went to the press room for some backstage interviews. This journalist was afforded the privilege to ask them the following question: "How did it feel to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, on the 50th anniversary to the day, when their song 'Time of the Season' went No. 1?" The Zombies responded, "Time of the Season was No. 1 on the Cashbox charts 50 years ago to the day, right now. There are many, many memories that come back. It's an emotional evening for us. We are being inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, which is a magic moment." The band added, "We have to think back to 50 years ago and everything that has happened since then because on this specific day, Time of the Season was No. 1 on Cashbox." To learn more about The Zombies and their music, check out their This year's induction ceremony took place at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, where it was presented by Klipsch Audio. The members of The Zombies that were honored tonight were Rod Argent, Paul Atkinson, Colin Blunstone, Hugh Grundy andChris White. Argent, Atkinson, Blunstone, and White were present last night at the ceremony.During the award ceremony, The Zombies took the stage to perform an incredible four-song set. They began with their signature tune "Time of the Season," which was well-received by all. They immediately broke into "This Will Be Our Year," as well as "Tell Her No," prior to closing with "She's Not There."Prior to the induction ceremony, The Zombies went to the press room for some backstage interviews. This journalist was afforded the privilege to ask them the following question: "How did it feel to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, on the 50th anniversary to the day, when their song 'Time of the Season' went No. 1?"The Zombies responded, "Time of the Season was No. 1 on the Cashbox charts 50 years ago to the day, right now. There are many, many memories that come back. It's an emotional evening for us. We are being inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, which is a magic moment."The band added, "We have to think back to 50 years ago and everything that has happened since then because on this specific day, Time of the Season was No. 1 on Cashbox."To learn more about The Zombies and their music, check out their official website More about the zombies, Rock and roll hall of fame, Rock, British, time of the season the zombies Rock and roll hall o... Rock British time of the season