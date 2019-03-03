Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Wantagh - The Warped Tour Band returned to Mulcahy's Pub and Concert Hall in Wantagh on Long Island for a night of emo, pop, alternative, and punk rock music. They began their show with Fall Out Boy's "Dance, Dance," and it was followed by Taking Back Sunday's "Cute Without The E," which was sheer bliss. They even threw in a little Boys Like Girls in the mix with their pop-punk hit "The Great Escape." The inclusion of "Check Yes Juliet" by We the Kings was an added treat. Everybody sang along with them on Bowling for Soup's alternative rock hit "1985," which holds a special place in this journalist's heart, since the song title is this journalist's birth year. Other infectious songs from the first half of their show included "First Date" by Blink-182 and Panic! At the Disco's "I Write Sins Not Tragedies." Highlights from the second half of their set included "The Anthem," "Green Day's "Basket Case" and post-hardcore band Finch's "What It is to Burn." The Verdict Overall, The Warped Tour Band was in their element at Mulcahy's Pub and Concert Hall. Their set was catchy and upbeat, and they help keep the spirit of the Vans Warped Tour alive. They were able to tip their hats to such acclaimed rock groups as Blink-182, Yellowcard, Sum 41, Fall Out Boy, New Found Glory, and of course, Taking Back Sunday. Their show was nostalgic with an eclectic selection of vivacious tunes, and it garnered two thumbs up. Well done. To learn more about The Warped Tour Band, check out their The Warped Tour Band is made up of such musicians as Anthony Scarfuto on lead vocals, Steve Como on lead guitar, Lou Peragine on rhythm guitar, Gary Cayton on bass and drummer Nick Rice.They began their show with Fall Out Boy's "Dance, Dance," and it was followed by Taking Back Sunday's "Cute Without The E," which was sheer bliss. They even threw in a little Boys Like Girls in the mix with their pop-punk hit "The Great Escape." The inclusion of "Check Yes Juliet" by We the Kings was an added treat.Everybody sang along with them on Bowling for Soup's alternative rock hit "1985," which holds a special place in this journalist's heart, since the song title is this journalist's birth year.Other infectious songs from the first half of their show included "First Date" by Blink-182 and Panic! At the Disco's "I Write Sins Not Tragedies."Highlights from the second half of their set included "The Anthem," "Green Day's "Basket Case" and post-hardcore band Finch's "What It is to Burn."Overall, The Warped Tour Band was in their element at Mulcahy's Pub and Concert Hall. Their set was catchy and upbeat, and they help keep the spirit of the Vans Warped Tour alive. They were able to tip their hats to such acclaimed rock groups as Blink-182, Yellowcard, Sum 41, Fall Out Boy, New Found Glory, and of course, Taking Back Sunday. Their show was nostalgic with an eclectic selection of vivacious tunes, and it garnered two thumbs up. Well done.To learn more about The Warped Tour Band, check out their official Facebook page More about Warped Tour Band, mulcahy's, Blink182, Long island, wantagh Warped Tour Band mulcahy s Blink182 Long island wantagh