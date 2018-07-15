Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Wantagh - On July 14, 2018, British rock group The Struts served as the opening act for the Foo Fighters at Northwell Health Jones Beach Theater. The British rockers kicked off their set with "Put Your Hands Up," and it was followed by their sassy new single "Body Talks" and "The Ol' Switcheroo." "Are you feeling good?" they asked the Jones Beach crowd, prior to expressing how happy they are to be at this venue. They immediately continued with the vivacious "Primadonna Like Me." It was followed by their smash single "Kiss This," which resonated well with the Long Island audience, as they were clapping along. "Could Have Been Me" was equally noteworthy and fun. "Are you ready to dance?" lead singer Luke Spiller asked, and the answer was a resounding "yes." They delivered a distinct, rocking version of the Bruce Springsteen classic "Dancing in the Dark," where they did "The Boss" justice. During this song, The Struts invited their special musical guest on stage, Chad Smith, the drummer of the Red Hot Chili Peppers, who played drums, instead of Gethin Davies. "Thank you for making us feel so warm and welcome," Spiller said. "Thanks for everybody for giving our music and our careers a chance. We love you," he added, effusively. Prior to closing with "Where Did She Go," they reminded the fans that they will have the "best evening of their lives" with the Foo Fighters. "Thank you very much. Have a fantastic night," Spiller concluded. Dave Grohl praised The Verdict Overall, The Struts put on an entertaining, rocking set at the Northwell Health Jones Beach Theater, as they opened for the Foo Fighters. Vocally, Luke Spiller was in a league of his own. His versatile vocals are reminiscent of Billie Joe Armstrong from Green Day meets Brandon Flowers of The Killers. They commanded the state for the entire 40 minute duration of their opening number. The Struts epitomize the best that modern rock and glam rock music have to offer: talent, charisma, and a high-energy performance. Their live set garnered an A rating. To learn more about The Struts, their new music and touring schedule, check out their The Struts are comprised of front-man Luke Spiller, lead guitarist Adam Slack, bassist Jed Elliott and drummer Gethin Davies.The British rockers kicked off their set with "Put Your Hands Up," and it was followed by their sassy new single "Body Talks" and "The Ol' Switcheroo.""Are you feeling good?" they asked the Jones Beach crowd, prior to expressing how happy they are to be at this venue. They immediately continued with the vivacious "Primadonna Like Me."It was followed by their smash single "Kiss This," which resonated well with the Long Island audience, as they were clapping along. "Could Have Been Me" was equally noteworthy and fun."Are you ready to dance?" lead singer Luke Spiller asked, and the answer was a resounding "yes." They delivered a distinct, rocking version of the Bruce Springsteen classic "Dancing in the Dark," where they did "The Boss" justice. During this song, The Struts invited their special musical guest on stage, Chad Smith, the drummer of the Red Hot Chili Peppers, who played drums, instead of Gethin Davies."Thank you for making us feel so warm and welcome," Spiller said. "Thanks for everybody for giving our music and our careers a chance. We love you," he added, effusively.Prior to closing with "Where Did She Go," they reminded the fans that they will have the "best evening of their lives" with the Foo Fighters. "Thank you very much. Have a fantastic night," Spiller concluded.Dave Grohl praised The Struts as the "best" opening band that they ever had, and rightfully so.Overall, The Struts put on an entertaining, rocking set at the Northwell Health Jones Beach Theater, as they opened for the Foo Fighters. Vocally, Luke Spiller was in a league of his own. His versatile vocals are reminiscent of Billie Joe Armstrong from Green Day meets Brandon Flowers of The Killers. They commanded the state for the entire 40 minute duration of their opening number. The Struts epitomize the best that modern rock and glam rock music have to offer: talent, charisma, and a high-energy performance. Their live set garnered an A rating.To learn more about The Struts, their new music and touring schedule, check out their official website More about The Struts, Jones Beach, Rock, Foo fighters The Struts Jones Beach Rock Foo fighters